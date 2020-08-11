Bihar labs underperform in RT-PCR tests; Centre asks state to increase capacity

Patna: Laboratories in Bihar are unable to test swab samples for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to their optimum capacity through the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technique.

Though the state has an installed RT-PCR daily testing capacity of 10,700 swab samples through 10 public and private laboratories, the current rate is around 7,000.

The Centre has asked Bihar to ramp up its RT-PCR daily testing capacity, even though the state has scaled up the count via rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests.

Experts, however, pointed out that the RAD test’s accuracy level is a suspect and could overlook at least 40% Covid-19 cases because of a higher margin of error.

“While RT-PCR tests are sensitive and specific,” said a government expert, requesting anonymity.

The Centre has suggested that on a short-term basis to repurpose more TrueNat and CB-NAAT (Cartridge-based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machines, even though the state government has been using some of them installed at its tuberculosis (TB) detection centres.

These machines are being primarily used to diagnose TB, said a health department official.

“Bihar can increase its RT- PCR capacity from 10,000 to 13,000 tests per day by repurposing TrueNat and CB-NAAT machines, without any additional investment. However, laboratories will have to work in extra shifts to go beyond the 13,000-test capacity,” said the official.

It has been suggested to buy more such equipment, which could be utilised to scale up Covid-19 tests.

Bihar has been asked to explore the possibility to operate laboratories in extra shifts that will require additional manpower and imparting training for the staff.

Late arrival of samples, faulty packaging, and lack of proper labelling were attributed as some of the primary reasons for the state’s inability to conduct Covid-19 tests to its optimum capacity.

Most swab samples, the official said, would reach laboratories between 6 pm and 12 midnight.

The backlog kept on piling up, as laboratories don’t work 24x7, he added.

Now, laboratories have been directed not to accept samples beyond 6 pm.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed officials to increase RT-PCR testing and also results are made available within 24 hours of sample collection.

There were reports of a week-long delay in the availability of test results.

The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), has approved 10 laboratories, including seven and three in government and private sector, respectively, to conduct RT-PCR tests in Bihar.

The Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, an ICMR laboratory in Patna, has been testing around 2,200 swab samples daily through the RT-PCR technique.

On Monday, the state tested 75,346 samples, which is less than the daily highest count the previous day at 75,628.

Bihar’s total test count has gone up to 10,97,252.

The state’s per million population testing — 9,180 as on Monday — was among the lowest in India and much less than the national average at 18,086.

The state principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, was not available for comments, despite repeated attempts.