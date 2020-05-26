Bihar man, on way back home from Gujarat, dies on board Shramik Special train

A migrant worker on his way home in Bihar from Vapi in Gujarat, died aboard a Shramik Special train on Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Lal Babu Kamati, was a resident of Jale Police Station area in Darbhanga district. He reportedly died somewhere between Kiul and Bhagalpur stations in Bihar.

Kamati, who worked as a security guard in Vapi, had boarded the train on May 23 along with his wife and three daughters.

Anil Kumar Singh, SHO, Bhagalpur RPF post, confirmed Kamati’s death during the train journey. The deceased’s family said he had some previous health complications, the police officer added.

Kamati’s family also suspected that extreme heat conditions could have been a factor in his death.

Meanwhile, a migrant worker in Darbhanga district who had arrived from Delhi on May 24, died at a block quarantine centre at Jale late on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Nurul Saddaf, worked as cook in a hotel in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area. He had been staying at the quarantine centre since his return.

“He developed sudden breathing complication on Monday night. Nobody responded to the call on the landline number at Jale referral hospital for medical emergency,” alleged one of the inmates of the quarantine centre.

Following Saddaf’s death, Jale police station in-charge Dilip Pathak, block development officer (BDO) Rajesh Kumar, circle officer (CO) Anil Kumar and Jale chief medical officer (CMO) Gangesh Jha rushed to quarantine centre early morning on Tuesday.

The CMO said that the deceased was taken for burial after his sample was collected to test for Covid-19. Sources said that the relatives of deceased were provided PPE kits for burial.

In another incident in the state, 19-year-old Ramu Kumar died of electric shock at a quarantine centre in Bahera village under Kusheshwarasthan (East) block on Monday evening. He had arrived from Delhi by Shramik special train on May 22.

According to reports, the deceased was trying to fix a wire of a table fan when he got electrocuted. Darbhanga DM Thiyagrajan SM has asked Biraul SDO and DSP to investigate the incident. The DM said further action will be taken after receipt of enquiry report.