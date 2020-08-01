Bihar may give Sushant’s case to CBI if family desires, sister seeks PM Modi’s intervention

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said it was the duty of the Bihar Police to conduct an investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was doing so. (HT File )

Amid growing demand for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar government Saturday said it could hand over the case to the central probe agency if the late actor’s father so demands, even as one of the actor’s sisters urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Talking to news channels on Saturday, chief minister Nitish Kumar said if Sushant’s father K K Singh, who had lodged the FIR with Patna police, demands a CBI probe, his government could think of recommending it to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Kumar said it was the duty of the Bihar Police to conduct an investigation and it was doing so.

“Mumbai police should cooperate with Bihar police since a case was lodged by the actor’s father. Bihar police is investigating the case with full honesty and sincerity. The family should get justice,” he said.

Water resource minister Sanjay Jha had earlier said the chief minister would definitely recommend a CBI probe if Sushant’s family demanded so.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene expressing fears that the evidence in the case could be tampered with. She requested the PM to ensure everything was handled in a “sanitised way”.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said it was for the family of the actor to demand a CBI probe. “We do not and should not demand CBI enquiry. Bihar Police is capable of doing the investigation in the case. A senior IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai for assisting the four-member team.”

He also dismissed reports that Mumbai police were mistreating Bihar police officials.

The DGP said the police team had recorded the statements of Ashok Kumar (Sushant’s chef), Neeraj (sweeper), Ankita Lokhande (former girlfriend), Mahesh Shetty (friend), Meetu Singh (sister) and Dr Chawra (doctor) in Mumbai.

“Sushant was not only Bihar’s son, he was India’s son,” Pandey said.

The DGP said the police team could not locate Rhea Chakarborty, the prime accused in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father in Patna. “The police team visited banks to gather details about the transactions. All evidence is being collected. The team also tried to collect CCTV footage, video clips, FSL report, medico-legal report, postmortem report and all related papers from the Mumbai police,” he said, adding that he would not talk about the investigation details at this stage as the matter was sub judice.

Rhea had earlier moved the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai. Sources said the apex court could hear her plea on August 5. Both Bihar and Maharashtra governments have already filed caveats in SC that they should be heard before any order is passed on Rhea’s plea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a money laundering case soon after the FIR was filed in Patna, has sought details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rheality in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director.

A senior official said that Bihar police had also questioned director Rumi Jafferry since he was going to do a film with Sushant and Rhea. Rumi had earlier claimed he knew about Sushant’s condition. The four-member Bihar Police team will also question the cast of Sushant’s last film.