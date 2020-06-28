Sections
Home / India News / Bihar minister and wife test positive for Covid-19

Bihar minister and wife test positive for Covid-19

This is the first case when a Bihar minister has tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:47 IST

By Aditya Nath Jha, Hindustan Times Patna

The minister and his wife were tested after they showed symptoms of Covid-19. (Representative photo/REUTERS)

A Bihar minister and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, district administration said. He is the first minister in the state to contract the virus.

District magistrate Kanwal Tanuj while confirming the reports said the minister and his spouse have been sent into an isolation ward at a city hotel.

A doctor said “The minister and his spouse have symptoms and on that basis they had undergone tests and on Sunday the test reports came. The condition of both is stable.”

The minister who had come from Patna a week ago and was busy in his constituency distributing the Prime Minister’s letter to the people ahead of Assembly polls.



Authorities have begun contact tracing after the minister tested positive.

Click here for Covid-19 full coverage.

“The matter is serious as the minister after coming from Patna has undertaken a tour of his assembly area” a senior officer said adding “Several people may have come into his contact. We are taking details of the minister’s visit to the areas and all the people coming into his contact will have to undergo similar tests.

“Soon after I came to know about the result of the test I along with my wife went to Katihar medical college and from there we were shifted to a hotel,” the minister said over phone.

The constituency of the Bihar minister in the Seemanchal region is facing a flood threat with the Mahananda river inundating several places following torrential rain.

This is the first case when a Bihar minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on June 22, a sitting BJP MLA tested positive for the virus. A senior RJD leader had also tested positive for the virus.

Seemanchal comprising four districts-Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj has registered over 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Over 80% of the patients have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hepatitis C-positive livers safe for transplantation: Study
Jun 28, 2020 18:48 IST
Over 1 lakh travelled on Rajasthan Roadways buses on June 27: Official
Jun 28, 2020 18:47 IST
Penguin gets released to the sea, final good-bye has left netizens gushing
Jun 28, 2020 18:46 IST
Pune-based ZSI scientist claims discovery of new moth sub-species
Jun 28, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.