Bihar minister and wife test positive for Covid-19

A Bihar minister and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, district administration said. He is the first minister in the state to contract the virus.

District magistrate Kanwal Tanuj while confirming the reports said the minister and his spouse have been sent into an isolation ward at a city hotel.

A doctor said “The minister and his spouse have symptoms and on that basis they had undergone tests and on Sunday the test reports came. The condition of both is stable.”

The minister who had come from Patna a week ago and was busy in his constituency distributing the Prime Minister’s letter to the people ahead of Assembly polls.

Authorities have begun contact tracing after the minister tested positive.

“The matter is serious as the minister after coming from Patna has undertaken a tour of his assembly area” a senior officer said adding “Several people may have come into his contact. We are taking details of the minister’s visit to the areas and all the people coming into his contact will have to undergo similar tests.

“Soon after I came to know about the result of the test I along with my wife went to Katihar medical college and from there we were shifted to a hotel,” the minister said over phone.

The constituency of the Bihar minister in the Seemanchal region is facing a flood threat with the Mahananda river inundating several places following torrential rain.

This is the first case when a Bihar minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on June 22, a sitting BJP MLA tested positive for the virus. A senior RJD leader had also tested positive for the virus.

Seemanchal comprising four districts-Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj has registered over 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Over 80% of the patients have recovered.