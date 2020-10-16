Sections
Bihar minister Kapil Deo Kamat is 2nd Covid-19 casualty in Nitish cabinet

The minister was suffering from chronic renal failure and his condition deteriorated a week ago.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:21 IST

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar minister Kamat had been on ventilator support since the past one week at AIIMS-Patna. (Courtesy- Asianet News)

Bihar minister Kapil Deo Kamat of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) died at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the wee hours of Friday due to coronavirus. He is the second minister from Nitish Kumar’s cabinet to succumb to Covid-19 this week.

70-years-old Kamat was admitted to AIIMS, Patna on October 1 and had been on ventilator support for the last one week. He passed away at 1.50am on Friday, said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna.

“He was suffering from chronic renal failure. The minister’s condition began to deteriorate a week back, when he was put on inotropic drugs to maintain blood pressure. He was on hemodialysis alternate days,” said Dr Kumar.

Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan, chief minister Nitish Kumar and several other leaders mourned Kamat’s demise.



Earlier this week, minister of the backward classes and extremely backward class welfare department, BJP’s Vinod Singh, died after suffering a brain haemorrhage in Delhi, days after recovering from Covid-19 infection. Earlier, Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, 69, died of the Covid pandemic at AIIMS-Patna in July.

Kamat stepped into active politics in 1980 when he campaigned for Congress candidate Mahendra Narayan Jha in the Babubarhi assembly seat in Madhubani district before they fell apart. He unsuccessfully contested the 1985 assembly elections from Babubarhi as an independent candidate before dabbling with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and eventually joining the JD(U).

He contested the October 2005 legislative assembly elections as a JD(U) candidate from Babubarhi seat and won. He contested again in 2010 from the same constituency but lost to Uma Kant Yadav of the RJD. In 2015 assembly elections, he won from the Babubarhi seat and was appointed the minister of Panchayati Raj department.

As many as 972 fatalities have been reported in the state from over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases reported till Thursday. With 1,88,802 people having recovered, the recovery rate from the disease stood at 94.01% in the state.

