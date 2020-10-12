Bihar Panchayati Raj minister’s condition worsens; state adds 1,302 fresh Covid-19 cases

The condition of Bihar panchayati raj minister, Kapil Deo Kamath, who tested Covid-19 positive and is admitted in AIIMS-Patna, deteriorated slightly on Sunday and that of Bodh Gaya MLA Kumar Sarvjeet improved, nodal officer of AIIMS-Patna, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said.

On Sunday, nearly 1,302 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected pushing the count of positive cases to 1,96,268, while the recovery rate shot up to 93.86% in Bihar.

The bulletin released by the health department said that in the past 24 hours two patients—one each from Jehanabad and Vaishali—died taking the death toll to 946.

Besides this, three positive patients died at AIIMS-Patna, said its nodal officer.

He said, “Inotropic drugs had to be started on Kamath to maintain his blood pressure, besides he was on haemo dialysis every alternate day.”

The health bulletin said in the past 24 hours 96,745 tests were conducted out of which 1,302 were found positive, while in the same period 1,217 patients recovered. So far, 1,84,224 patients have successfully fought the disease in Bihar taking the recovery rate to 93.86%.

Now there are 11,097 active Covid-19 patients, added the health bulletin.

The nodal officer of AIIMS-Patna, said a 46-year-old positive patient of Supaul, besides another 68-year-old of Muzaffarpur and another 62-year-old of Patna died in the last 24 hours. He said a total of 200 Covid-19 patients, including 72 in ICU, were now admitted in the hospital.

No death was reported from NMCH. “While two patients were admitted, an equal number was discharged on Sunday. There are 87 beds available for Covid-19 patients,” said its nodal officer, Dr Mukul Kumar Singh.

Of the 1,302 cases, 290 were reported from Patna, Araria 114, Nawada 63, Purnia 59, Madhepura 57, East Champaran 49, Gaya 44, Nalanda 40, and Muzaffarpur 39 besides others.