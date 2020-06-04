Sections
Bihar police party attacked by a mob while raiding illegal liquor makers, SHO among injured

Villagers accused the police of demanding bribe from the accused and opening fire when refused.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:52 IST

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

The policemen were attacked when they were raiding men involved in illegal liquor manufacturing. (HT Photo)

A Bihar police party was attacked by a mob of local villagers in Vaishali district on Wednesday evening while it was raiding a hideout of alleged liquor smugglers. 10 police personnel including a station house officer (SHO) and a female constable were injured in the attack at Bijhrauli village of the district. The mob also damaged police vehicles.

The SHO of Tisiauta police station Nityanand Prasad and a constable were released from Patepur primary health centre after treatment.

According to police officials, the raiding party had gone to nab Karpoori Paswan and Satyajit Paswan following information that they were illegally manufacturing liquor in their houses. When the police team was taking away the two, it came under attack by the villagers, they said, and added that the police team had to retreat after the attack and the mob managed to free the two suspects.

Later, villagers alleged that the police team had fired at them, causing bullet injuries to one Munni Devi, wife of Ranjit Paswan.



Another resident, Krishna Paswan said the police team was asking for money from liquor smugglers and baton-charged and fired at them when they refused.

Vaishali’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla denied the allegation of police firing.

Mangla said the SHO and the constable received injuries on their heads, hands and legs while other police personnel suffered minor injuries.

