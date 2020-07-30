Sections
Home / India News / Bihar Police team in Mumbai records Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s statement

Bihar Police team in Mumbai records Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s statement

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo )

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on Wednesday in connection with Rajput’s death case.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday.

A petition has been filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.Maneshinde has filed the plea on Chakraborty’s behalf.

This comes a day after an FIR was filed by Rajput’s father against Chakraborty in Bihar’s Patna.



An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh.

Amid demands for the transfer of the case to CBI, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded CBI probe in the case.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police inspector Kaisar Alam, who is probing the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in the late actor’s suicide case, on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Police is extending their assistance in the investigation.

