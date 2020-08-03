Bihar police team in Mumbai used BJP office bearer’s luxury car, claims Sena MP

Sections
The Patna police team has drawn attention to itself travelling in luxury cars during its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Timnes New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said there is politics behind teh investigation by the Bihar Police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

Amid a raging controversy over a Patna police team’s visit to Mumbai to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Shiv Sena MP has accused the Bihar police of acting at the behest of the BJP.

“People can understand what’s going on. Why did Bihar Police travel in BMW? They travelled in Jaguar. Whose vehicles were those? The BMW belonged to a BJP office-bearer. If Bihar Police travels in it, you can understand the politics,” ANI quoted Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant as saying.

The Patna police team has drawn attention to itself travelling in luxury cars during its probe in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has said it has no plans of handing over the probe to the CBI as the opposition BJP has been demanding.



“The Mumbai Police are probing into the matter in a very professional manner,” Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmuklh told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier Monday, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh said Rajput’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by Mumbai Police into his death in June.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned why the Patna police team was being obstructed from doing its duty.

He particularly criticized the Maharashtra government for sending a Bihar police officer into quarantine on his arrival in Mumbai.

