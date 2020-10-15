Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan releases its list of candidates for 243 seats. Check full list here

Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan releases its list of candidates for 243 seats. Check full list here

The alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipore.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

The grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties on Thursday declared candidates on all 243 assembly seats going to elections in Bihar.

The alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipore.

Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav will contest as Congress candidate from Bihariganj seat. The RJD will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats. Out of the Left Front’s share, the maximum was allotted to CPI-ML, which will field candidates on 19 seats. The CPI(M) and CPI will contest from 4 and 6 constituencies, respectively.

Check full list here:

 

Earlier, Congress announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday includes candidates for 49 assembly segments. In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 22:44 IST
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Oct 15, 2020 22:46 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
Oct 15, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Delhi pollution: What AAP government has done so far in 2020
Oct 15, 2020 22:56 IST
Director Roman Polanski pays respect to Polish couple who saved him from Holocaust
Oct 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Delhi-NCR pollution report absolves Punjab of the blame: Amarinder Singh
Oct 15, 2020 22:46 IST
Deja vu, much?
Oct 15, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.