Sections
Home / India News / Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission

Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission

Political parties in Bihar had urged the Election Commission to postpone the elections in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Monday that the poll pane is making all the arrangements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

The Election Commission has rejected the demand of the political parties in Bihar to postpone the Assembly elections in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora reiterated on Monday that elections in Bihar will be held on time, and that the poll panel is making preparations keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.

Arora said this while speaking to a news channel. He said that the Election Commission is taking all the necessary precautions in the wake of the coronavirus disease.

The political parties in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), had urged the poll panel to postpone the elections in the state. The LJP had written a letter to the Election Commission saying it is not advisable to put lives of lakhs of people at risk by holding elections at this time.



Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh had also said on Sunday that the current situation in Bihar is not conducive for Assembly elections. In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Singh said he believes that the safety of people should be given paramount importance.

“The safety of a person and society is the topmost important. The current situation in Bihar and the rest of the country is pathetic. In Bihar every third family has Covie-19 case,” he told news agency ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, said that whether to hold an election or postpone it falls absolutely within the ambit of Election Commission and refrained from making any comment on this issue.

The Election Commission had asked for suggestions from the political parties on holding the Assembly elections in the state. The earlier deadline of July 31 was increased to August 11 by the commission.

The tenure of the current Assembly will end in Bihar on November 29. President’s rule has to be imposed if the election process is not completed by November 28 in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 11, 2020
Aug 11, 2020 09:24 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar names two players for whom IPL 2020 will be big
Aug 11, 2020 09:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Aug 11, 2020 09:14 IST
Triumph Street Triple R to launch in India today: Here’s what to expect
Aug 11, 2020 09:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.