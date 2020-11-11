Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Paswan annihilated in his own ‘chirag’, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Paswan annihilated in his own ‘chirag’, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Chirag Paswan said his party’s vote share increased in 2020 and the organisation of the party got strengthened in every district.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lok Janshakti Party turned out to be a damp squib though Chirag Paswan is not seeing this as a defeat. (PTI)

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party won only one of the 243 assembly seats — Matihani — despite promising campaign in the run up to the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.. Reacting to the abysmal performance of the LJP, Hindustani Aswam Morcha chief, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said the result was Paswan’s own doing as he attempted to cut the same branch where he was sitting on. “The branch has been cut, but he also feel. Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain (he got burnt in his own light),” Manjhi said. HAM managed to win four seats, which — as part of NDA ally — contributed to NDA’s total tally.

LJP had decided to go alone in this election and Paswan had said his only aim was to defeat Nitish Kumar. Going spearately, LJP fielded 137 candidates. During the campaigning, Paswan made it a point to appeal to voters to vote for BJP candidates where there is no LJP candidate. Speculations were rife whether Bihar will get a BJP-LJP coalition as JD(U)’s numbers were poor as well. JD(U), however, managed to win 43 seats.

 

Chirag Paswan, however, didn’t see the result as a defeat. “I am proud of all LJP candidates who fought without the help of any alliance. We received voters’ love. The vote share of the party has increased. The party organisation has got strengthened in every district. We will reap the benefits of it in future,” Chirag tweeted soon after the results were announced on Tuesday night.

As many as 25 Bharatiya Janata Party rebel leaders had joined the LJP after being denied a ticket by the party. In 2015, the LJP had won two seats after contesting from 42 assembly constituencies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:02 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 13:53 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Paswan annihilated in his own ‘chirag’, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Nov 11, 2020 14:49 IST
J-K’s Covid-19 tally nears one lakh mark but govt says numbers not worrying
Nov 11, 2020 14:48 IST
Russia says its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 92% effective
Nov 11, 2020 14:45 IST
‘We have some plans’: New Zealand’s Ardern on her wedding
Nov 11, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.