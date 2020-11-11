Sections
Every life saved from Covid-19 is a success story for India, says PM Modi at BJP headquarters in Delhi

While addressing party workers in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday applauded India for showing the best response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and said that recent polls held in the country endorsed it.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi address BJP party workers in Delhi (Screengrab)

While addressing party workers in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday applauded India for showing the best response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and said that recent polls held in the country endorsed it.

The Assembly election held in Bihar was India’s first major election since the Covid-19 outbreak. Crediting the BJP’s model of good governance, PM Modi said that people’s vote for the party for their combat measures taken against the virus crisis in the country is a sound proof of their support.

“The way we have fought the Covid-19 pandemic from ‘Janta Curfew’ till today was reflected in these election results,” PM Modi said. “Every life saved from Covid is a success story for India,” he added.

“Polls results have endorsed the way we have tackled the coronavirus crisis situation in the country,” the prime minister said.

On NDA’s victory in Bihar, the prime minister said the formula behind the win was simple: “Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka vishwas”, which is BJP’s mantra.“If you ask me today about the Bihar election results, then my answer is as clear as the people’s mandate. It’s simple: ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka vishwas’ has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

Further in his speech, PM Modi termed Bihar election results as “special” and said that during vote counting, BJP was the only party that witnessed its numbers go up despite being in power in the state for three terms.

