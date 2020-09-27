Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases

Of the 1,527 new infections, Patna accounted for 259 cases, followed by Purnia 116, Muzaffarpur 96, Bhagalpur 63, Madhepura 57, Gopalganj 53, East Champaran, Saran and Nalanda 51 each among others. (HT PHOTO.)

The number of new infections edged past the recovery of patients in a single day, as 1,527 new cases reported on Sunday took the state’s Covid-19 tally to 1,78,882 while two deaths pushed the toll to 888.

As many as 1,405 patients had recovered during the same period on Saturday, taking their total to 1,64,537 with a recovery rate of 91.98%. The state reported 13,456 active cases — most of them preferring home isolation to institutional facility.

Vaishali and Bhagalpur reported one death each, as per the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin on Sunday.

Besides, three deaths were reported from AIIMS-Patna. The deceased were women between 40 and 67 years of age from Patna. While two died on Saturday evening, one succumbed to the infection on Sunday, said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the nodal officer for Covid-19 at AIIMS- Patna.

Of the 1,527 new infections, Patna accounted for 259 cases, followed by Purnia 116, Muzaffarpur 96, Bhagalpur 63, Madhepura 57, Gopalganj 53, East Champaran, Saran and Nalanda 51 each among others.

Patna topped with a cumulative case burden of 27,256 and 203 deaths, followed by Muzaffarpur 8,127 cases and 32 deaths, Bhagalpur 7,277 cases and 62 deaths, East Champaran 6,439 cases and 36 deaths, Begusarai 6,249 cases and 25 deaths among others.

Meanwhile, beginning Monday, the health department will undertake mass drug administration (MDA) campaign under the National Programme for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in 11 districts, which include Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Rohtas, Samastipur and Vaishali. The MDA will be undertaken adhering to Covid-19 protocols, including hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene (mask) and social distancing, said an official.