Bihar says migrant workers arriving from 7 states to be kept in quarantine camps

Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases, Bihar government has announced that migrants labourers returning from seven states will be lodged in quarantine camps.

According to the order by Disaster Management Department, Government of Bihar, migrant labourers coming to Bihar from Surat, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra; Delhi; Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata, West Bengal; Gurugram in Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka will be kept in quarantine camps.

The order stated that District Magistrates may add to the current list of cities depending on the situation. Migrant labourers returning to Bihar from the above-mentioned cities will be lodged in regional quarantine facilities for 14 days, it stated, adding that asymptomatic migrant labourers will be allowed to go home after 14-day quarantine and will be required to observe home quarantine for 7 days.

People returning from other places, on the other hand, will be required to follow home quarantine if they don’t show symptoms of Covid-19, the order read.

According to the order, strict social distancing norms will be followed at all quarantine facilities. Standard protocol, as laid down by the Ministry of Health, will be followed in cases where migrant labourers show symptoms of Covid-19.

So far, Bihar has reported over 2,000 cases of coronavirus. On Saturday, the state Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,177. Eleven people have died from coronavirus in Bihar while 629 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state or have been discharged from hospitals.

The national Covid-19 tally breached the 125,000-mark on Saturday. India has reported 125,101 coronavirus cases till date of which 3,720 patients have died while 51,783 have recovered.