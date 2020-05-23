Sections
Home / India News / Bihar says migrant workers arriving from 7 states to be kept in quarantine camps

Bihar says migrant workers arriving from 7 states to be kept in quarantine camps

According to the order, migrant labourers coming to Bihar from Surat, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra; Delhi; Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata, West Bengal, Gurugram in Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka will be kept in quarantine camps.

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Migrants board Haryana Roadways buses to Uttar Pradesh. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases, Bihar government has announced that migrants labourers returning from seven states will be lodged in quarantine camps.

According to the order by Disaster Management Department, Government of Bihar, migrant labourers coming to Bihar from Surat, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra; Delhi; Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata, West Bengal; Gurugram in Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka will be kept in quarantine camps.

The order stated that District Magistrates may add to the current list of cities depending on the situation. Migrant labourers returning to Bihar from the above-mentioned cities will be lodged in regional quarantine facilities for 14 days, it stated, adding that asymptomatic migrant labourers will be allowed to go home after 14-day quarantine and will be required to observe home quarantine for 7 days.

People returning from other places, on the other hand, will be required to follow home quarantine if they don’t show symptoms of Covid-19, the order read.



According to the order, strict social distancing norms will be followed at all quarantine facilities. Standard protocol, as laid down by the Ministry of Health, will be followed in cases where migrant labourers show symptoms of Covid-19.

So far, Bihar has reported over 2,000 cases of coronavirus. On Saturday, the state Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,177. Eleven people have died from coronavirus in Bihar while 629 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state or have been discharged from hospitals.

The national Covid-19 tally breached the 125,000-mark on Saturday. India has reported 125,101 coronavirus cases till date of which 3,720 patients have died while 51,783 have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MAH MBA CET 2020 Result 2020 declared, 11K students qualify; check merit list here
May 23, 2020 12:41 IST
61 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar; count rises to 2,166
May 23, 2020 12:38 IST
Delhi University’s History department raises concerns over open book exams
May 23, 2020 12:38 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 mortality rate down from 4.76% to 3.49% in one month
May 23, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.