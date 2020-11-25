Bihar to ramp up Covid-19 testing, intensify checking for masks, penalize defaulters

The daily testing of samples had gone down from the month’s high of 1,43,642 on November 3 to a low of 85,174 on November 21 during the Chhath festival. (HT PHOTO.)

Bihar will intensify checking for masks and penalize defaulters in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after a spike in cases in many states, including Delhi.

Bihar chief secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday asked the district magistrates and the superintendents of police to ramp up testing of samples and undertake special drives in their respective districts to check for masks at public places.

The daily testing of samples had gone down from the month’s high of 1,43,642 on November 3 to a low of 85,174 on November 21 during the Chhath festival.

“We will step up testing and intensify checking at public places, including commercial establishments and vehicles. Penalty will be slapped on those not wearing masks. We will even seal commercial establishments, like shopping malls and shops or seize vehicles, which do not follow guidelines,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Patna’s divisional commissioner.

The government’s emphasis was also to keep stringent checks and continue with the curbs in containment zones.

“Besides keeping special vigil on containment zones, we have also asked officials to do intensive contact tracing of Covid-19 patients to check for people they came in contact with so that they do not become super-spreaders,” added Agarwal.

Patna district magistrate had constituted teams for checking.

“We have asked our officers to intensify checking for masks at public places and ensure that people wear them. We have also asked them to penalize the defaulters,” said Patna’s district magistrate Kumar Ravi.

“Vending zones will be closed for three days if people and shopkeepers are found not to follow guidelines on wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” he added.

Occupants in private and commercial vehicles will be checked for masks and penalized for defaulting. They will also be subjected to random rapid antigen Covid-19 tests, said officials.

Officials had been instructed to penalize vehicle occupants not wearing masks for other violations as well under the Motor Vehicle Act so that they felt the financial pinch.

Civil surgeons have been asked to hold testing camps in crowded areas like vegetable markets, commercial areas and bus stand. Airport and railway station authorities have been asked to ensure compliance and also create public awareness against the pandemic through loudspeaker.

The Patna district magistrate has also asked magistrates to do videography of crowded public areas to check for violations.

Bihar had 5,016 active cases against 2,31,697 total cases and 1,233 deaths reported so far, according to the health department’s bulletin on Tuesday. As many as 2,25,447 people had recovered from the disease, with a recovery rate of 97.30%.

Bihar had conducted 1,37,43,532 tests till Monday with 1,07,624 tests per million so far. Most of these tests were through rapid antigen kits. On Monday, for instance, Bihar conducted 1,06,055 tests of which 11,992 were through real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), 3,112 TrueNat and the remaining 90,951 through rapid antigen testing kits.

The number of new infections has been down since 865 cases were reported on November 9, two days after culmination of the Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar has been on alert since September 25 when elections to the state assembly were announced. A Central team had specifically asked the state to be vigilant during elections and the festive season of Diwali and Chhath when many people from outside the state return.

Bihar taking full precautions to curb Covid-19, says CM

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the state was taking full precautions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. He said the state government was preparing a structured plan to ensure the dissemination of Covid-19 vaccine to the masses once it was available. Kumar on Tuesday participated in a meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out through video-conference on the Covid-19 vaccine and safety precautions to be taken against the pandemic.