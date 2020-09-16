Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra to witness thunderstorm, lightning in next 12 hrs: IMD

Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra to witness thunderstorm, lightning in next 12 hrs: IMD

Whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will most likely receive widespread rainfall in next 3 days, IMD said.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At least 28 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday. (File photo for representation)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala between September 19 till September 20.

Whereas coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will most likely receive widespread rainfall in next 3 days, IMD said.

In its weather bulletin, the Met department further said that isolated places such as west Madhya Pradesh, Vdarbha, Bihar, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra,Yanam and Telangana will witness moderate thunderstorm with lightning during next 12 hours.

At least 28 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 16:59 IST
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 16:17 IST
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Sep 16, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

‘Great things are coming ahead’: Hardik excited about comeback in IPL
Sep 16, 2020 17:03 IST
Greenhouse gas emissions plummet during lockdown, but for how long?
Sep 16, 2020 17:03 IST
Kedarnath search operation restarts
Sep 16, 2020 17:00 IST
JEECUP Answer Key 2020 released for UPJEE, here’s how to raise objection
Sep 16, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.