Bihar: With new faces in Cabinet, BJP keeps focus on young blood

Bihar: With new faces in Cabinet, BJP keeps focus on young blood

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Arun Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal with Deputy CMs Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, Cabinet minister Mangal Pandey and other leaders at the party office in Patna on November 17. (PTI)

The new-look Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team in chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar at the cost of the party veterans is the continuation of its strategy since the 2019 national polls of focussing on a younger leadership. The process began with the appointment of Sanjay Jaiswal as the state party chief.

Ahead of the October-November elections, the BJP began strengthening the party at the grassroots level with younger faces. According to Jaiswal, the average age of the party’s chiefs at the grassroots level is under 40 and at the level of districts less than 50.

“There was a growing demand to make the process of the generational shift in the party forward if it [BJP] were to have any realistic chance in the only state [Bihar] in the Hindi belt where the BJP has struggled despite a strong organisational base largely due to leadership vacuum. It is also quite natural for a party like BJP to increase its strength,” said a BJP leader, who did not want to be named.

The expected anti-incumbency factor against Kumar made sure that the change happened.



Analyst NK Choudhary said the BJP is working as per its plan to gradually increase its hold on Bihar and the new-look BJP team in the Nitish cabinet is a pointer in that direction.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the 37th chief minister of Bihar on Monday.

Two BJP leaders, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers and 14 other ministers took oath, five from the Janata Dal (United), seven from the BJP, and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

