Influx of migrant workers, over 2,000 test positive: Top 10 Covid-19 updates from Bihar

Coronavirus cases in the country are on a rapid rise and see no sign of abating. On Saturday, the national Covid-19 tally stood at 173,763 total infections. Coronavirus death toll in the country is at 4,971 while 82,369 people across India have recovered from the deadly contagion.

In Bihar, more than 3,500 people have been infected from Covid-19 while 15 people have lost their lives. Over 1,200 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

With an influx of migrant labourers, the state administration has reported fresh cases of coronavirus arising from the incoming migrant workers.

Here’s the top Covid-19 developments from Bihar:

1. With 150 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in Bihar on Saturday zoomed to 3,509 total cases.

2. Keeping in mind the large number of migrant labourers returning to the state, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called for containing the infection by segregating recent arrivals from those staying at quarantine centres.

3. According to data released by the health department, till date, 2,310 migrant labourers have tested positive in Bihar.

4. Over 15 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Bihar so far.

5. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Kumar said a task force, headed by the state’s development commissioner, has been set up for the economic rehabilitation of migrants.

6. “District magistrates should conduct skill mapping of the migrant workers in their respective areas of jurisdiction and help them get gainfully employed once they are deemed fit,” Kumar said on Friday.

7. Patna district, the worst-affected in the state with 234 cases till Thursday night, added four fresh cases to its tally. Other districts with high numbers of coronavirus cases in Bihar are Rohtas (201), Madhubani (183), Begusarai (180) and Munger (149).

8. All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases. With just seven cases, Sheohar is the only district with a single-digit tally, news agency PTI reported.

9. Bihar government has distributed 87 lakh masks, covering 25 lakh households in the last 15 days.

10. Ahiyapur of Muzaffarpur has been declared as a Covid-19 containment zone after eight positive cases were found in a single day. Earlier five more Covid-19 patients were found in the same area.

(With inputs from PTI)