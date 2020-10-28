Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams bike in Panvel

Police are searching for the dumper truck driver who fled after the accident. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A 35-year-old biker was killed while his friend was grievously injured after a dumper truck rammed into them from behind on the old Uran-Panvel road on Monday evening, police said. The Panvel police are still on the lookout for the accused driver.

The incident took place around 5.45 pm in Panvel. The victim Balasaheb Chavhan was riding his bike while his friend Gyaneshwar Ingle was riding pillion. As the duo reached Gavhanpatha, the dumper hit them while they were taking a left turn.

Chavhan and Ingle sustained grievous injuries. Police said the accused driver abandoned the dumper at the spot and fled without informing anyone or helping the victims. Officials said Chavhan who worked as a dumper mechanic with an infrastructure and construction company was returning home from work when the dumper hit his bike.

“The men were lying injured on the road when traffic police patrol spotted them. The duo was rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe where Chavhan was declared dead,” said assistant inspector N Dhanawade at Panvel city police station.

Following the road crash, Chavhan’s younger brother Laxman was informed about the mishap. The police then registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against the unidentified dumper driver.

Police said they have seized the dumper and are on the lookout for the driver, who continues to be on the run.