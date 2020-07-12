Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Billion prayers with you’: Political leaders wish speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan, down with Covid-19

‘Billion prayers with you’: Political leaders wish speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan, down with Covid-19

The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek. (Reuters File Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished speedy recovery to actor Amitabh Bachchan who tested postive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you,” Kejriwal said on Twitter, tagging Bachchan’s tweet where he announced that he has contracted the disease.

 

The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek has also tested positive for Covid-19.



Other politicians too wished quick recovery and good health to the actor.

“Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” Union health minister tweeted.

 

“We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan ji!” tweeted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is extremely saddened by the news. “Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!” Banerjee posted on her Twitter handle.

 

The other members of the Bachchan family and their staff have also undergone test for Covid-19.

Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, while Abhishek’s debut Web series Breathe Into The Shadows released on an online video streaming platform on Friday.

The senior actor had been shooting from home and had shot for a couple of ads and apparently, even a promo for the next season of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UGC Guidelines: Punjab CM writes to PM seeking review of UGC directive of final exams
Jul 12, 2020 08:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Ventilation key to limit the spread of Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jul 12, 2020 08:49 IST
The voice of reassurance during Coronavirus, all at the cost of a smile!
Jul 12, 2020 08:48 IST
The tales on the wall
Jul 12, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.