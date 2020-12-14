Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Shakti Bill for crime against women tabled in Maharashtra assembly

Shakti Bill for crime against women tabled in Maharashtra assembly

The Shakti Act, modelled on Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act, is expected to be cleared in both the Houses on Tuesday

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:04 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled Shakti Bill, with the provision of stricter punishments, including death penalty and fine up to Rs10 lakh, for crimes against women and children.The Bill assures investigation and filing of the charge sheet in 15 days and completion of trial in another 30 days from then.

The Shakti Bill, modelled on Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act, is expected to be cleared in both the Houses on Tuesday. State home minister Anil Deshmukh tabled two draft bills -- Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, and Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020. While the first bill has provision for amendment in existing sections in Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for stricter punishment, the second has provision for establishing special courts for trial under the Act.

Proposed amendments to CrPC seek to bring down the investigation period from two months to 15 days and the trial period from two months to 30 days. The appeal period has also been proposed to be reduced to 45 days from six months.

The new law will have a separate judicial system to fast-track the cases that come under the Act’s purview with at least one special court in each of the districts. With one or two such courts per district, it has the provision for special public prosecutors and constitution f special police teams for specified cases. The investigating team will have at least one woman officer. The law also has the provision of establishing institutions for providing services to victims, including medical or psychiatric support and care, counselling, facilitating legal and financial aid, and rehabilitation.

Deshmukh said the legislation proposes to complete investigation, trial and sentencing within a stipulated time frame. “The proposed law will also have provisions to tackle threats and messages on social media platforms. It is an important legislation and provisions have been made to ensure that the accused are booked and sentenced at the earliest.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Farmers’ protest: BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) differs with other unions, not on hunger strike
by Vishal Joshi
SoftBank-backed Ola to invest $326 million for electric-scooter plant in TN
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
BJP takes lead in early trends in Goa zilla panchayat polls
by Gerard de Souza
HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road accident in Telangana
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.