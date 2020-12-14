Shakti Bill for crime against women tabled in Maharashtra assembly

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled Shakti Bill, with the provision of stricter punishments, including death penalty and fine up to Rs10 lakh, for crimes against women and children.The Bill assures investigation and filing of the charge sheet in 15 days and completion of trial in another 30 days from then.

The Shakti Bill, modelled on Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act, is expected to be cleared in both the Houses on Tuesday. State home minister Anil Deshmukh tabled two draft bills -- Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, and Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020. While the first bill has provision for amendment in existing sections in Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for stricter punishment, the second has provision for establishing special courts for trial under the Act.

Proposed amendments to CrPC seek to bring down the investigation period from two months to 15 days and the trial period from two months to 30 days. The appeal period has also been proposed to be reduced to 45 days from six months.

The new law will have a separate judicial system to fast-track the cases that come under the Act’s purview with at least one special court in each of the districts. With one or two such courts per district, it has the provision for special public prosecutors and constitution f special police teams for specified cases. The investigating team will have at least one woman officer. The law also has the provision of establishing institutions for providing services to victims, including medical or psychiatric support and care, counselling, facilitating legal and financial aid, and rehabilitation.

Deshmukh said the legislation proposes to complete investigation, trial and sentencing within a stipulated time frame. “The proposed law will also have provisions to tackle threats and messages on social media platforms. It is an important legislation and provisions have been made to ensure that the accused are booked and sentenced at the earliest.”