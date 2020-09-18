Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bills to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30% passed in Rajya Sabha

Bills to reduce salary, allowances of MPs, Ministers by 30% passed in Rajya Sabha

While MPs from Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and other parties wholeheartedly supported the bill, they asked the Centre to restore the MPLADS Funds at the earliest.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Members of Parliament sitting in the social distance during the Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The bills to reduce salaries, allowances of Members of Parliament, and Ministers by 30 percent was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Earlier, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi had moved the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said that he was moving the Bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While MPs from Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and other parties wholeheartedly supported the bill, they asked the Centre to restore the MPLADS Funds at the earliest.



The MPs said that the MPLADS Funds are used by them to help the public in their constituencies and will be of great use during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, AIADMK MP A Vijayakumar and BJD MP Prasanna Acharya had also demanded that the government release their arrears of the MPLADS funds for previous years.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament which began on Monday is slated to conclude on October 1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 12:18 IST
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 18, 2020 13:52 IST
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
Sep 18, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Here is how the Indian economy can rebound
Sep 18, 2020 14:33 IST
Sunny shares cryptic post after Kangana drags her into spat with Urmila
Sep 18, 2020 14:31 IST
Punjab farmers fear end of MSP, parties back them with eye on polls
Sep 18, 2020 14:30 IST
Centre responsible for economy collapse; must borrow from World Bank to help states: Saamana
Sep 18, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.