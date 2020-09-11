Sections
Biplab Deb lays foundation stone for Tripura's first Special Economic Zone

Biplab Deb lays foundation stone for Tripura’s first Special Economic Zone

The SEZ is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 635 crore and would focus on food processing, rubber, bamboo and textile sectors.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:34 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Biplab Debat the foundation stone laying ceremony at Sabroom. (Photo @BjpBiplab)

Sabroom, 130 km from Agartala, will emerge as the gateway to South Asia and will be the northeast region’s commerce capital, said Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday while laying the foundation stone for the state’s first special economic zone (SEZ).

“Nearly 5,000 jobs are expected to be created through the SEZ. The SEZ will help in export and import. Sabroom will become the gateway to South Asia and the commerce capital of the northeast region with the SEZ and a second Integrated Check Post soon,” said Deb at the ceremony.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, through a video message, praised the initiative, saying that the Central government, ministry of railways and the Tripura government are working together to develop the state.

The SEZ is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 635 crore and would focus on food processing, rubber, bamboo and textile sectors.



It would be would be set up at Sabroom’s Paschim Jalefa village, which is close to Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port.

