Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Bird hit forces IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight to return to Mumbai

Bird hit forces IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight to return to Mumbai

IndiGo said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The IndiGo filight took off for New Delhi at around 8.05 am from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later. (Bloomberg File Photo)

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Delhi was forced to return to Mumbai after a bird hit shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, the budget carrier said

The Airbus A-320 aircraft with flight number 6E 5047 on the Mumbai-Delhi route had to be grounded after the bird hit.

The aircraft took off at around 8.05 am, its scheduled departure time from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline, however, did not reveal the number of passengers on board the Delhi-bound flight.

On August 8, an AirAsia Mumbai-bound flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take-off at the Ranchi airport. The airline had to arrange for an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Sep 27, 2020 14:48 IST
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Sep 27, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Sep 27, 2020 16:18 IST

latest news

Shops selling funeral kits witness dull business
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Daughters’ Day 2020: Bollywood goes gaga over their ‘jaan’
Sep 27, 2020 17:11 IST
Qatar Airways says losses reach $1.9 billion amid pandemic, boycott
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.