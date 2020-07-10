Sections
Home / India News / BJP ally IPFT holds protest in Tripura over arrest of supporter

BJP ally IPFT holds protest in Tripura over arrest of supporter

Pradip Debbarma, president of IPFT’s frontal organization Indigenous Motor Workers’ Union, was arrested on July 6. He is currently in judicial custody.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:03 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Agartala

Supporters of Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) stage a protest against the arrest of a party worker, in Khumulwng area, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance partner of Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday launched a 24-hour strike at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters protesting over arrest of one of their supporters on charges of arson in a BJP office.

The TTAADC is nearly 25 kilometres from Agartala and covers almost 68 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area throughout the total eight districts.

The strike was peaceful, said police.

“We demanded the police to release our party supporter Pradip Debbarma on bail as he was arrested in a fake case. Our 24-hour strike was against his arrest,” IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma told reporters.



Debbarma, president of IPFT’s frontal organization Indigenous Motor Workers’ Union (IMWU), was arrested on July 6. He is currently in judicial custody.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “Police arrested the person based on their investigation. As far as the BJP is concerned, we didn’t mention his name in the FIR. Being an alliance partner, the IPFT should not blame us. It is because they are also in the government.”

A BJP office near Khumulwung was burnt at the end of June, a day before nearly 400 people were supposed to join BJP. Bhattacharjee said that a case was filed against some local people who were allegedly involved in the incident but Debbarma’s name was not in the list.

In the 60-seat Tripura Assembly, IPFT has eight MLAs and formed the government in alliance with BJP in 2018.

After forming the government, the rift between the alliance partners came to light earlier with a series of clashes over nominations of Block Advisory Committee (BAC) chairmen, ADC village committee executives and others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google bans these apps for injecting malware, uninstall them right away
Jul 10, 2020 08:08 IST
ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to check CISCE 10th, 12th results online
Jul 10, 2020 08:08 IST
Parliamentarian among 704 new Covid-19 positive cases; Bihar tally inches closer to 14,000-mark
Jul 10, 2020 08:03 IST
Centre urges SC against direct relief in scam cases
Jul 10, 2020 08:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.