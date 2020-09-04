Sections
Home / India News / BJP believes in politics of development: Scindia

BJP believes in politics of development: Scindia

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that the BJP believed in the politics of development and that he aimed to develop the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 03:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that the BJP believed in the politics of development and that he aimed to develop the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Talking to journalists in Gwalior, Scindia said, “Despite the crisis the country is facing due to Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working wholeheartedly to make available all facilities in hospitals like beds, plasma etc for treatment of Covid patients. He has infused a sense of security in people.”

Praising the PM and BJP, Scindia said, “On one side there is development-oriented thinking and on the other side there is negative thinking.”

“I only believe in politics of development. If former CM Kamal Nath visits our hometown (Gwalior) he is welcome here. However, we will continue to work for development of the region. When it comes to elections, people of the region would send him back,” Scindia said.



He said, “During the first five months of the present BJP government in the state, every state assembly constituency has development projects worth ₹100 to ₹300 crore. Chambal Expressway which was the dream of my revered father is going to link Gwalior-Chambal region to Uttar Pradesh on one side and to Rajasthan on the other side. Two major projects have been sanctioned for Gwalior also.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

SoftBank exploring partnerships to bid for TikTok’s India business
Sep 04, 2020 04:01 IST
Haryana chief secretary sets target of ‘zero stubble burning’
Sep 04, 2020 03:41 IST
Nine districts account for 66% of new 1,818 infections in Haryana
Sep 04, 2020 03:37 IST
‘Life threat’ to Kalayat SDM, FIR registered
Sep 04, 2020 03:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.