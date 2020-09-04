BJP believes in politics of development: Scindia

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that the BJP believed in the politics of development and that he aimed to develop the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Talking to journalists in Gwalior, Scindia said, “Despite the crisis the country is facing due to Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working wholeheartedly to make available all facilities in hospitals like beds, plasma etc for treatment of Covid patients. He has infused a sense of security in people.”

Praising the PM and BJP, Scindia said, “On one side there is development-oriented thinking and on the other side there is negative thinking.”

“I only believe in politics of development. If former CM Kamal Nath visits our hometown (Gwalior) he is welcome here. However, we will continue to work for development of the region. When it comes to elections, people of the region would send him back,” Scindia said.

He said, “During the first five months of the present BJP government in the state, every state assembly constituency has development projects worth ₹100 to ₹300 crore. Chambal Expressway which was the dream of my revered father is going to link Gwalior-Chambal region to Uttar Pradesh on one side and to Rajasthan on the other side. Two major projects have been sanctioned for Gwalior also.”