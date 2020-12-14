Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack

BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack

The vehicle of the BJP general secretary, who was travelling along with party president JP Nadda, was attacked on December 10 when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers. The windscreen of his car was damaged in the attack.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district. (PTI)

Security of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has been upgraded with a bulletproof car, according to news agency PTI on Monday. Vijayvargiya currently has Z-category security.

“As per the order of the Union home ministry, I have been provided with a bulletproof vehicle,” said Vijayvargiya who is in Kolkata for a programme in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, reported PTI

The vehicle of the BJP general secretary, who was travelling along with party president JP Nadda, was attacked on December 10 when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers. The windscreen of his car was damaged in the attack.

Vijayvargiya, who was not harmed in the incident, told reporters that when he was going to a local hospital to meet the injured party workers, his vehicle was damaged “by lathi- wielding TMC miscreants who along with policemen charged towards BJP workers.” According to the BJP leaders, Vijayvargiya and vice-president Mukul Roy sustained injuries in the melee, reported PTI.

The party’s Bengal in-charge had sought deployment of central forces in the state with immediate effect and alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘banking on violence’ to return to power.

“Mamata Banerjee knows that the land under her feet has slipped and so she is trying to return to power in the state on the strength of violence. I urge the Election Commission to deploy central forces from now itself in order to put an end to the prevailing atmosphere of political violence and terror in the state,” Vijayvargiya had said on Sunday in Birbhum’s Santiniketan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

US court to hear appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from January 21
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
‘Speak for Maharashtra farmers first’: Devendra Fadnavis on Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Kareena Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new workout gear
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.