BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party.
“The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented,” Vasava stated in his resignation letter.
“Ultimately, I am also a human being and mistakes happen unknowingly. I resigned from the party so that my mistake does not harm the party. For which the party forgives me. I will also meet the Speaker in person during the budget session and resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” he added.