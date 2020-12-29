Sections
BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party

BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party



Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bharuch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava. (Twitter/ @MansukhbhaiMp)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party.

“The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented,” Vasava stated in his resignation letter.

“Ultimately, I am also a human being and mistakes happen unknowingly. I resigned from the party so that my mistake does not harm the party. For which the party forgives me. I will also meet the Speaker in person during the budget session and resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” he added.

