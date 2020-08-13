Sections
Home / India News / BJP boosts membership drive in poll-bound Bengal as TMC welcomes deserters

BJP boosts membership drive in poll-bound Bengal as TMC welcomes deserters

The TMC, in the last two weeks, managed to ensure defections in some pockets where the BJP has risen significantly since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:28 IST

By Tanmay Chatterjee | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Supporters of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) wave party flags and cut-outs of the lotus. (AFP)

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday gave a fresh boost to its membership drive using new slogans and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) focused on the return of turncoats who switched over to the saffron camp in the rural belts.

Fifteen BJP leaders, including Union ministers of state (MoS) Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, several Lok Sabha members and national joint-general secretary Shivprakash, who is in charge of West Bengal, tweeted on Wednesday, highlighting different issues and asking people to join the BJP.

The flurry of activity did not appear to be a routine one, political observers said.

Following TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s July 21 call to deserters to return home, the TMC, in the last two weeks, managed to ensure defections in some pockets where the BJP has risen significantly since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which it won 18 of the state’s 42 seats.



Also read: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets 2nd office as precaution amid Covid concerns

The BJP grew exponentially in north Bengal and won seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019 while the Congress, despite its limited presence, bagged one seat. The BJP has also grown in the western districts of Purulia, Bankura and Midnapore where its popularity among tribal people, who comprise a big chunk of voters, pose a challenge to the TMC before the crucial 2021 assembly polls.

The TMC lost the Purulia Lok Sabha seat to the BJP in 2019. The panchayat polls in Purulia were also marked by violence in 2018. The TMC also lost the Midnapore and Bishnupur (in Bankura district) Lok Sabha seats.

The TMC on Wednesday announced that in Purulia district, the BJP’s former president and vice president of the Baghmundi unit joined the ruling party. Baghmundi is a tribal area.

On August 9, Baliram Ekka, who unsuccessfully contested the Mal assembly seat for the BJP in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, returned to the TMC along with his followers. “I was unhappy with the BJP ever since I joined it. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) did a lot for the welfare of local tea garden workers. I decided to return,” Ekka said.

On the same day, Jaidev Purkait, a former CPI (M) leader from Canning in the South 24 Parganas district, joined the TMC along with some booth-level workers of the BJP.

On August 3, Sandip Ekka, a BJP leader from Kalchini in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district joined the TMC along with the heads of six gram panchayats and eight BJP office-bearers.

On July 31, Biswarup Ghosh, president of BJP’s Berhampore town unit in Murshidabad district and two local leaders from South Dinajpur district in north Bengal joined the TMC.

The TMC announced these defections on social media, giving credit to the “able leadership” of the chief minister.

The BJP state leadership says it is not giving any importance to these incidents.

“TMC is desperate to project before the media that erosion has started in the BJP before the elections. The fact is that none of these people are heavyweight leaders. Moreover, if 50 people are returning to the TMC, 500 are joining the BJP to replace them. Our numbers are growing by leaps and bounds,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

“None of these people returned to the TMC willingly. They faced threats and intimidation,” Sinha added.

TMC veteran and minister of state (MoS) for parliamentary affairs Tapas Roy alleged that the BJP central leadership’s “stepfather-like attitude” towards people of West Bengal disillusioned the turncoats.

“Those who came back could not tolerate the BJP’s culture anymore. The defections have nothing to do with the coming elections. They would have left the BJP even if there was no election,” said Roy.

Kolkata-based political science professor Udayan Bandopadhyay observed that the TMC has used the Covid-19 lockdown to engineer the exodus since the BJP leaders cannot work on the ground.

“During a pandemic, a state’s ruling party will always enjoy some advantage. It is easier for TMC leaders and workers to work on the field. BJP leaders should be working at the grassroots level to stop this exodus but their movement is restricted,” said Bandopadhyay.

TMC leaders said Banerjee is especially keen on getting youths and tribal people back from the BJP camp.

On 9 August, chief minister Banerjee tweeted, “Today is #InternationalAdivasiDay. #Bengal Govt launched Jai Johar scheme to help our brothers & sisters belonging to scheduled tribes. We have also given recognition to Ol Chiki script & Santhali language as medium. We are committed to welfare of all sections of society.Jai Johar.”

On Wednesday, she tweeted, “Today is #InternationalYouthDay. #GoWB is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme ‘Karma Sathi Prakalpa’ was launched by #Bengal Govt. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Aug 13, 2020 13:14 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes and all the latest news
Aug 13, 2020 13:10 IST
Centre distributes 30 million N95 masks, 12 million PPEs to states
Aug 13, 2020 13:01 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.