Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP boss JP Nadda shown black flags in Kolkata, agitators condemn farm laws

BJP boss JP Nadda shown black flags in Kolkata, agitators condemn farm laws

The snap demonstration during which the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the BJP’s new office and raised slogans. caught the police and BJP workers by surprise.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

BJP national president JP Nadda at the inauguration of the party’s election office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda was shown black flags by a group of Hindi-speaking youths outside the new office of the party in south Kolkata shortly after he arrived in the city on a two-day visit.

The demonstrators condemned the new farms laws and shouted “J P Nadda murdabad, BJP murdabad” (down with J P Nadda, down with the BJP). The agitators were not carrying flags of any political party.

It was a snap demonstration that caught the police and BJP workers by surprise. The demonstrators climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans.

This is the first time any BJP leader in Bengal faced a demonstration on the farm law issue.



The demonstration started when Nadda was leaving the BJP office for the city’s Bhawanipore area to take part in an outreach programme. “We are with the farmers,” the agitators shouted.

BJP workers rushed out and got into verbal exchange with the demonstrators. Stones were also thrown from both sides.

The demonstrators dispersed on their own in 20 minutes.

No police officer or BJP leader commented on the incident till 3.45 pm . The Bengal BJP lodged a complaint at Hastings police station in Kolkata.

Nadda arrived in the city around 1 pm as his plane from Delhi took off late due to delay in flight operations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Reject govt proposal, will block Delhi-Jaipur highway on Dec 12’: Farmer leaders
Dec 09, 2020 17:20 IST
LIVE: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur and Agra highways on Dec 12
Dec 09, 2020 17:28 IST
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Dec 09, 2020 16:42 IST
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Dec 09, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

Asian nations could mandate Covic-19 shots for travellers
Dec 09, 2020 17:26 IST
RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results declared, direct links here
Dec 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Amid spike in Kangra, plan to make ayurvedic college, private hospitals Covid treatment facilities
Dec 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital with breathing problem
Dec 09, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.