Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / BJP centralising authority under cover of Covid-19, says Sitaram Yechury

BJP centralising authority under cover of Covid-19, says Sitaram Yechury

“BJP under the cover of a pandemic is strengthening the drive for centralisation of all authority and power, negating the principles of federalism. Decisions are taken unilaterally by the Centre and the states are burdened with bearing the consequences of such unilateral decisions,” he said at a press conference.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged the functioning of parliament has been grievously circumscribed. (PTI file photo)

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday accused the BJP of strengthening the drive for centralisation of all authority and power “under the cover of a Covid-19 pandemic” and said it was “negating the principles of federalism”.

“BJP under the cover of a pandemic is strengthening the drive for centralisation of all authority and power, negating the principles of federalism. Decisions are taken unilaterally by the Centre and the states are burdened with bearing the consequences of such unilateral decisions,” he said at a press conference.

He alleged the functioning of parliament has been grievously circumscribed.

“Questions have raised on the functioning of judiciary, ECI, ED and CBI. We condemn the authoritarian assault on democratic rights and civil liberties. Any expression of dissent is treated as anti-national,” he said.



Yechury said that the party will observe protest week from August 20-26 all over the country by following precautions related to the pandemic.

The 16 demands of the party include cash transfers to poor and needy, free foodgrains, expansion of MNREGA and strengthening interstate migration law.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results immediately after declaration
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
Only statutory dues can be deducted from accident claims: HC
Jul 28, 2020 11:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.