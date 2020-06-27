BJP chief JP Nadda continues attack on Congress, Sonia Gandhi

BJP chief JP Nadda continued his attack on the Congress party for the second day on Saturday, saying that under the garb of China and corona crisis, party president Sonia Gandhi should not shy away from answering questions that the nation wants to know.

He also claimed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) got donations from Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2009.

On Friday, Nadda had said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) had donated money to the RGF – a trust chaired by the Congress president – when the UPA government was in power at the Centre.