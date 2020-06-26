BJP chief JP Nadda sharpens attack on Congress, questions Sonia Gandhi over transparency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday stepped up his attack on the Congress, particularly the Gandhi family, by accusing party chief Sonia Gandhi of transparency.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” he tweeted on Friday.

He also attached a list of donors to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in from years 2005 to 2008 along with his tweets.

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” the BJP chief further said in his subsequent tweet.

“One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” Nadda said sharpening his attack.

The BJP chief has been targeting the Congress party since its attack on the government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Congress, and its former chief Rahul Gandhi, has accused the Centre of giving away India’s territory to the Chinese even after a statement by PM Modi at the all-party meeting that there is no presence of the Chinese in the Indian territory and not an inch of country’s land has been taken.

Sonia Gandho had said that the current crisis is a result of the “mismanagement” of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the “wrong policies” pursued by it.

“True to its character, the government is in denial. The intrusion was detected and reported on May 5. Instead of a resolution, the situation deteriorated rapidly and there were violent clashes on June 15-16. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred, 85 injured and 10 went ‘missing’ until they were returned,” she said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said that PM Modi should be always mindful of the implications of his words, a reference to the controversy stoked by Prime Minister Modi’s comments at the all-party meeting on Friday. Dr Singh also said that the government must rise to the occasion to ensure justice for Colonel B Santhosh Babu and other jawans who were killed in action.

It was then that Nadda launched a tweetstorm, saying the Congress party should stop insulting the security forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

In a series of tweets, Nadda lashed out at Congress and said it is the Opposition right to ask questions and the all-party meeting with the Prime Minister last week saw healthy deliberations with several opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. Nadda said they also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. “One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he tweeted without naming names.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking investigation in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China in 2008.