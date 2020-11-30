BJP chief JP Nadda to meet Haridwar saints, CM Rawat on Uttarakhand visit

BJP national president JP Nadda will begin his Uttarakhand tour by meeting saints and seers in the holy city of Haridwar on December 4, followed by party events from December 5-7, BJP’s national general secretary and state unit in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam said on Sunday in Dehradun.

Gautam informed about Nadda’s programme while addressing the media at the party headquarters during his first visit to the state after being appointed Uttarakhand unit in-charge along with co-in-charge Rekha Verma. He was on a two-day visit from Saturday to discuss the strategy for the 2022 assembly elections with state office-bearers and plan out events of Nadda’s visit next month.

“Nadda will begin his visit by meeting the seers and saints in Haridwar and seeking their blessings on December 4. Following that, his party events will begin from December 5-7,” said Gautam.

Informing about Nadda’s events during his visit, he said, “On December 5, he will hold meetings with the chief minister, cabinet, party core committee and party state office-bearers to discuss public issues and government work done. On the same day, he will also meet Covid-19 warriors and leaders of social and religious organisations.”

Gautam informed that the following day on December 6, he will hold meetings with “district unit presidents, leaders of party’s different wings and presidents of the booths who are important party members on the ground.”

“On the last day of his visit on December 7, he will hold meetings with mandal leaders and social media volunteers. He will help to chalk out the party strategy for 2022 assembly elections which the party is going to win by bagging 60-65 seats of a total of 70 seats,” he said.

The party national general secretary who is also the in-charge of the party’s Punjab and Chandigarh state units expressed confidence that the BJP will triumph in the next assembly elections as, “The government and the party is working in commendable coordination in the state”.

“Also, the way the people welcomed us on the way from the airport to the city on Saturday, it showed that people are very enthusiastic about the BJP and happy with the development being done by its government here,” said Gautam.

The Opposition Congress, however, attacked Gautam on his claims of winning the 2022 assembly elections saying the “public will teach BJP a lesson in the polls”.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said, “He is claiming to win 60-65 seats of total 70 seats. But he and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat should answer about what the BJP government has done for the people in the last three-and-a-half years of being in power?”

“They failed to fulfill all the promises of jobs, removing corruption and development. The people of the state are now very well aware of the misdeeds of this government and will teach them a lesson in the next assembly elections,” Singh said.