Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP chief Nadda tests Covid-positive, in isolation

BJP chief Nadda tests Covid-positive, in isolation

Nadda’s recent visit to West Bengal had gotten much attention after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 04:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of Covid-19, and was found to be positive.

“My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test,” he said.

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.



Nadda’s recent visit to West Bengal had gotten much attention after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those who wished Nadda a speedy recovery and good health was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time,” she tweeted

Many other political leaders, including Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, also wished for the BJP chief to recover soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
by Chetan Chauhan
Fifth NFHS shows malnutrition and obesity on the rise
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
by Zia Haq

latest news

How chronic air pollution may trigger more Covid deaths in the country
by Bharati Chaturvedi
Congress seeks local leaders’ advice on state heads
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Novelist John le Carre, who defined Cold War era, passes away
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.