BJP chief Nadda tests Covid-positive, in isolation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of Covid-19, and was found to be positive.

“My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test,” he said.

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently.

Nadda’s recent visit to West Bengal had gotten much attention after his convoy was allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those who wished Nadda a speedy recovery and good health was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time,” she tweeted

Many other political leaders, including Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, also wished for the BJP chief to recover soon.