BJP chief Nadda to begin two-day Bengal tour today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will begin a two-day tour of West Bengal on Wednesday to participate in various programmes targeted at strengthening the party’s cadre as well as its presence at the booth level.

The leader, who will hold a series of meetings with the state leaders in the election-bound state, will also inaugurate nine BJP state party offices.

“He will also participate in a community outreach programme on BJP’s mission of ‘Aur Noi Anyay’ in the Bhabanipur assembly seat,” Anil Baluni, the national media in charge of the party said.

On Saturday, the party launched a campaign against what it calls the misrule of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. The party, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, has set its sight on winning the assembly election scheduled for 2021.

It has formed a 117-member election management team to prepare for the upcoming election. The team has been divided into 31 units and will be responsible for preparing the campaign, data collection, booth management and social media management for their party. Senior party leaders and Union ministers have been deputed to work in the state. Union home minister Amit Shah, who is strategising the party’s election plan, was in West Bengal recently.

Nadda’s tour is part of his 120-day national tour that is aimed at strengthening the parties presence across the country.

On December 10, the BJP president will address a press conference and also party cadres and will interact with members of the fishermen community.