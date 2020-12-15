BJP cites poll wins to claim farmers’ support

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Congress and AAP’s role in farmers’ protest. (PTI Photo)

Following its win in the Goa zilla panchayat polls, the BJP on Monday asserted that the spate of its recent victories in a number of elections across the country would not have been possible without the help of farmers.

While the opposition has been spreading confusion over the ongoing farmers’ protest, the BJP will dismantle their claims scientifically using poll data, party spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference.

Patra’s comments came as the BJP won the zilla panchayat polls in Goa. The BJP has won the Bihar assembly polls, assembly by-polls across the country and local polls in states like Rajasthan, Assam and Goa, he noted.

“The poor, rural regions and farmers form the spine of this country. These results would not have been possible without their support,” he said. He said the opposition, especially the Congress, has tried to corner the ruling party over four issues; the Covid-19 pandemic, economic problems due to overall global situation, migrant crisis and recent agri reforms.

Elections results have shown that people, including farmers, stand with Modi because he is their true “well-wisher”, the BJP spokesperson said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over reports that it has put up a tent to help protesting farmers at the Singhu border, he said the opposition party’s tent had blown away.

“It cannot even elect its president,” he said, and took a swipe at its leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he considers rabi and kharif are “BJP workers”. Patra said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh are engaged in a war for power in the border state in the name of farmers’ protest.

Kejriwal’s fast has been caused by his hunger for power, the BJP spokesperson alleged.