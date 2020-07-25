Sections
BJP CMs target Rahul over one district, one product scheme

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Uttar Pradesh’s Adityanath attacked Rahul Gandhi on Saturday over the centrally-sponsored cluster development programme for micro and small enterprises.

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, HIndustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came under fire from two BJP Chief Ministers for tweeting that he had suggested promoting one product from every district. (ANI)

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of “copying” their idea after the Congress leader tweeted that he had suggested promoting one product from every district.

“This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset,” Gandhi tweeted, tagging a news item about a survey in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh by the industries department to select one product in each district for the centrally-sponsored cluster development programme for micro and small enterprises.

But it only drew a sharp riposte from Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

“Rahul ji, copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness. I don’t expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about a ‘One defeat, One reinvention’ policy for you?” Rupani said while attaching a February 2016 tweet of the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel in which she had mentioned the “one village one product” concept.



 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted Gandhi, without naming him, and said his government had given the mantra of “one district, one product” and has been working to implement it. This scheme is proving very effective in giving employment to people locally during the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Will he ever desist from his “childish” behaviour, he added.

“His memory is either weak or is like this only. He will remember this if he thinks hard. The BJP in its 2017 manifesto had spoken about promoting local products of every district. This has proved a boon for small industries and artisans,” Adityanath said.

