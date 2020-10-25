BJP, Cong trade barbs over rape-murder of Dalit girl in Punjab

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their “selective outrage” over crimes against women and questioned the party’s alleged silence on the rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl in Punjab.

Sitharaman said that crimes against women should not be linked to politics and questioned why the Congress was silent. “All political parties together will have to make sure that the system responds and justice is served in time. But because we want our political games to be played, we are selective about voicing horror... and remain in complete silence when it is in states governed by Congress.”

“The pretentious Congress has not said a word. The tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi hasn’t tweeted on the Hoshiarpur incident. There’s been no outrage, no picnic either,” she added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit back, tweeting: “Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there to fight for justice.”

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them. “That’s why the opposition leaders felt it was their duty to go to Hathras. In Punjab, the chairperson of Punjab Women’s Commission has met the family, assured their full support,” she said while criticising National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma.