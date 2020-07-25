BJP delegation meets Rajasthan Governor, seeks action against Cong’s ‘anarchy’

Sections
BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government was guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A delegation of BJP coming out our of the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. (ANI)

A delegation of the opposition BJP which met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra late Saturday afternoon lashed out at chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his statement on Friday that people of the state will picket the Raj Bhavan if Governor didn’t convene a session of the Assembly soon.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia who led the 15-member delegation to the Raj Bhawan said, “The CM and his government is guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy. There were scenes of anarchy on the streets in the state today and the CM, who is also the home minister of the state, is morally responsible for this.”

“Demonstrations were held at district headquarters on the call of the ruling party in clear violation of Covid-19 guidelines by the Disaster Management Authority. The fact that district administrations remained mute spectators to these violations shows the state government’s apathy towards the coronavirus pandemic,” Poonia said.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor in which they pointed out that CM’s statement on Friday -- about threatening to picket the Raj Bhavan -- was a criminal act under section 124 of the IPC.



“The CM came to the Raj Bhavan with his MLAs, who shouted slogans which led to anarchy. The pressure on the Governor to get a decision in their favour is a derogatory attempt to threaten Constitutional institutions. They also violated Covid-19 advisory on social distancing,” the BJP said in the memorandum.

The delegation demanded action and legal protection from the Governor, the Constitutional head of the state, at a time when the common people of the state were suspicious of the government.

Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were part of the delegation.

“What Congress government did at the Governor’s House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance. Those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel since weeks. People are suffering due to various issues,” ANI quoted Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as saying.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma maintained that the BJP was trying to delay the assembly session.

“The meeting of the BJP delegation with the governor reflects that the BJP was conspiring with some MLAs to topple the government. They are trying to delay the session and it is their tactics to topple the government in which they have not been successful. The meeting also proves that we have a majority.”

