Home / India News / BJP does not want an ecosystem for democracy: Mehbooba Mufti on DDC elections

BJP does not want an ecosystem for democracy: Mehbooba Mufti on DDC elections

This is the first election that is happening in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization as a Union Territory.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference. (ANI)

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the BJP wants to build an ecosystem where there is no democracy.

Mufti, who claimed to have been detained on Friday after she was restricted from visiting Pulwama in South Kashmir to meet with the family of Waheed Parra, a senior PDP leader, on Sunday said that the ruling party wants to ban her party because she raises her voice against them.

 

On the ongoing eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections, she also claimed that the elections are no solutions to the problems of Kashmir. She said simply conducting polls would not solve the problem of Kashmir, which in turn would persist as long as the Centre’s 2019 decision was not revoked and dialogue was not held with Pakistan.



Also Read | J&K goes to DDC polls, first time after Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

“After we decided to participate in the DDC election, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu & Kashmir. Candidates of PAGD are confined & are not allowed to go out for campaigning. How candidates will contest if they are not allowed to canvass,” she added.

Mufti also said that the ruling party calls Muslims as Pakistani, Sardars as Khalistani, activists as Urban Naxal and students as members of Tukde Tukde gang and anti-national.

 

This is the first election that is happening in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization as a Union Territory. The elections that began on Saturday are scheduled to happen in eight phases and continue till December 19. The counting will take place on December 22.

