BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its leader from Haryana’s Karnal, Chander Parkash Kathuria, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

However, the reason behind Kathuria’s expulsion from the BJP was not mentioned in the letter issued by state unit president Subhash Barala.

The action against Kathuria was taken two days after a video surfaced on social media showing him allegedly falling down from the balcony of an apartment in Chandigarh’s Sector 63 while trying to come down with the help of a piece of cloth.

“Yes, he has been expelled from the party for six years on the basis of a video, which raised questions on his character,” Jagmohan Anand, the BJP’s Karnal unit district president, said.

Kathuria did not respond to this reporter’s phone calls and text messages for his reaction over his expulsion from the BJP.

He reportedly fractured his foot while trying to come down the balcony and was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The reason behind his attempts to escape from the balcony could not be ascertained yet.

Sources, however, said he was visiting a woman for some official work and another person visited the flat. Kathuria did not want to run into him so he tried to come down from the second-floor balcony but lost his grip and fell down.

The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee.

Kathuria, who hails from Sector 13 in Karnal, had sought BJP ticket from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the last parliamentary election.

He had also contested the assembly election from Karnal unsuccessfully on BJP ticket in 2009.