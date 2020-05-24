Sections
Home / India News / BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years

BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years

However, the reason behind Kathuria’s expulsion from the BJP was not mentioned in the letter issued by state unit president Subhash Barala.

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Karnal

The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee. (Image source: Kathuria’s Facebook)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its leader from Haryana’s Karnal, Chander Parkash Kathuria, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

However, the reason behind Kathuria’s expulsion from the BJP was not mentioned in the letter issued by state unit president Subhash Barala.

The action against Kathuria was taken two days after a video surfaced on social media showing him allegedly falling down from the balcony of an apartment in Chandigarh’s Sector 63 while trying to come down with the help of a piece of cloth.

“Yes, he has been expelled from the party for six years on the basis of a video, which raised questions on his character,” Jagmohan Anand, the BJP’s Karnal unit district president, said.



Kathuria did not respond to this reporter’s phone calls and text messages for his reaction over his expulsion from the BJP.

He reportedly fractured his foot while trying to come down the balcony and was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The reason behind his attempts to escape from the balcony could not be ascertained yet.

Sources, however, said he was visiting a woman for some official work and another person visited the flat. Kathuria did not want to run into him so he tried to come down from the second-floor balcony but lost his grip and fell down.

The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee.

Kathuria, who hails from Sector 13 in Karnal, had sought BJP ticket from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the last parliamentary election.

He had also contested the assembly election from Karnal unsuccessfully on BJP ticket in 2009.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired wing commander and wife adopts baby giraffe, encourages others to do so too
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
Covid positive nurse in Pune recovers, resumes duty to serve society
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
VVS Laxman praises specially-abled child bowling at nets
May 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.