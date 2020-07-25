Sections
Home / India News / BJP files complaint against Congress in Rajasthan, says protest violated Epidemic Act

BJP files complaint against Congress in Rajasthan, says protest violated Epidemic Act

The Congress had staged protests across Rajasthan against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The BJP said the statewide protests by the Congress on Saturday violated prohibitory orders and the Epidemic Disease Act . (ANI)

The legal cells of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaints across all districts on Saturday against the Congress party demonstration that allegedly violated prohibitory orders under section 144 (prohibition of gathering of four or more people) and Epidemic Disease Act amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Across all the districts of the state, reports were submitted in the local police station against the Congress demonstrations. The Congress violated the Epidemic Act,” said Surendra Singh Naruka, state BJP legal cell convener.

He said that in Jaipur state general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Rajesh Gurjar gave the report to Sadar police station.

Hundreds of workers of the Congress held demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what they called the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.



Congress workers took out a rally in Kota, staged a sit-in protest in Jodhpur and held protest demonstrations across the state. They accused the BJP of working against democratic values by conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

“We have the mandate. The governor is head of the family and we do not want any differences. If our constitutional rights are violated and if that is from the Raj Bhavan, then we can at least say that people will gherao as it will be an insult to the public,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport minister had said earlier in the day.

A BJP delegation which met Governor Kalraj Mishra late Saturday afternoon lashed out at chief minister Gehlot for his statement on Friday that people of the state will picket the Raj Bhavan if Governor didn’t convene a session of the Assembly soon.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia who led the 15-member delegation said the CM and his government was guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nawazuddin requests film critics to ‘make an exception’ for Dil Bechara
Jul 25, 2020 22:02 IST
This PS5 is 24-karat gold plated, and will definitely break your bank
Jul 25, 2020 21:59 IST
Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game
Jul 25, 2020 21:55 IST
China slams ‘forced entry’ of US federal agents into its Houston consulate
Jul 25, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.