Sections
Home / India News / BJP gears up to face Oppn in Parliament

BJP gears up to face Oppn in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is geared up to face an aggressive Opposition that will seek to corner the government on issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:08 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran,

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is geared up to face an aggressive Opposition that will seek to corner the government on issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley when the Parliament reconvenes for the monsoon session, likely on September 14.

The Opposition, primarily the Congress, has been attacking the government over its response to the pandemic and accused the government of not doing enough to stabilize the economic slowdown in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown in March. The Congress has also accused the government of not being transparent in citing details of the Galwan clash that left 20 soldiers dead.

“The questions raised by the Opposition about China and the pandemic have already been answered and they are only using these issues for petty politics,” a BJP functionary said.

Over 10 ordinances that were passed this year and after the last session in March are among the issues that will come up for consideration, according to the party functionary.



Ordinances expire after six months and they have to be replaced by a bill, which would lapse in six weeks if not passed, when the Parliament session begins.

Among the ordinances that will be taken up are the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 22; Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, The Essential Commodities Amendment) Ordinance; The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 7, that seeks to amend the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on June 5.

“There are other legislative issues that are also expected to draw a lot of attention, including the Data Protection Bill and the labour codes,” said a second BJP functionary, who is familiar with the developments.

The Data Protection Bill, 2019, introduced in the winter session, in December 2019, pertains to the rules for data storage and sharing, and defines the rights citizens have on their personal information. It is currently being examined by a joint parliamentary committee.

“The government is hopeful that all four codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions will be implemented once the Parliament gives its nod,” said the first functionary.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, and Social Security Code have all been referred to parliamentary committees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana monsoon session begins under Covid shadow today, may be cut short
Aug 26, 2020 00:46 IST
Bengal begins survey to identify people with co-morbidities to reduce Covid-19 mortality rate
Aug 26, 2020 00:43 IST
Not keen on contesting Assam polls next year, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aug 26, 2020 00:39 IST
Gandhi family is Congress’s Aadhar card; Rahul can lead his party: Sanjay Raut
Aug 26, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.