BJP goes full steam for J&K DDC polls; Smriti Irani among star campaigners

Even as the Opposition parties cry foul, the BJP is going full throttle in the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections across Jammu and Kashmir by roping its ‘star’ campaigners to bolster chances of electoral success.

The party on Wednesday released another list of its ‘star’ campaigners for the third and fourth phases of the ongoing DDC polls.

They include Union textile minister Smriti Irani, MP and Punjabi singer Hansraj Hans, former MP Surendra Nagar, MP Ramesh Bidhuri and party national secretary Vijay Rahatkar.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Anurag Thakur, who is also the election in-charge for J&K, Seh Prahbhari or party co-in charge J&K, Ashish Sood and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, have already been touring and canvassing for party candidates.

Polling for the 280 DDC constituencies are being held in eight phases-- Nov 28, December 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and December 19. The polling hours are from 7 am to 2 pm.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), besides other Kashmir centric parties, have been accusing the administration of not providing a level playing field in the DDC polls and handing out an initial advantage to the BJP.

However, the J&K administration including lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and state election commissioner KK Sharma have rejected the allegations.

Two days ahead of DDC polls in November, LG had told HT that there was complete freedom in Jammu & Kashmir for political activities, but not for anti-national activities.

Election commissioner Sharma had also refuted reports of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s detention and stated that no candidate was being stopped from canvassing.

“She wanted to travel to Pulwama and due to security reasons she was advised not to go there. She is not under detention. Police have also clarified,” he had said on Friday.

In the first phase, the UT had recorded 51.76% polling followed by 48.62% in the second phase across Jammu and Kashmir.

Office bearers in the BJP said that cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will also campaign for the party for the ongoing DDC polls.