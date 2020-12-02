Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BJP goes full steam for J&K DDC polls; Smriti Irani among star campaigners

BJP goes full steam for J&K DDC polls; Smriti Irani among star campaigners

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), besides other Kashmir centric parties, have been accusing the administration of not providing a level playing field in the DDC polls.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:41 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani is one among the star campaigners named by the BJP for campaigning for DDC polls in J&K. (PTI  Photo)

Even as the Opposition parties cry foul, the BJP is going full throttle in the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections across Jammu and Kashmir by roping its ‘star’ campaigners to bolster chances of electoral success.

The party on Wednesday released another list of its ‘star’ campaigners for the third and fourth phases of the ongoing DDC polls.

They include Union textile minister Smriti Irani, MP and Punjabi singer Hansraj Hans, former MP Surendra Nagar, MP Ramesh Bidhuri and party national secretary Vijay Rahatkar.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Anurag Thakur, who is also the election in-charge for J&K, Seh Prahbhari or party co-in charge J&K, Ashish Sood and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, have already been touring and canvassing for party candidates.



Polling for the 280 DDC constituencies are being held in eight phases-- Nov 28, December 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and December 19. The polling hours are from 7 am to 2 pm.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), besides other Kashmir centric parties, have been accusing the administration of not providing a level playing field in the DDC polls and handing out an initial advantage to the BJP.

However, the J&K administration including lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and state election commissioner KK Sharma have rejected the allegations.

Two days ahead of DDC polls in November, LG had told HT that there was complete freedom in Jammu & Kashmir for political activities, but not for anti-national activities.

Election commissioner Sharma had also refuted reports of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s detention and stated that no candidate was being stopped from canvassing.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir to campaign for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir for DDC polls

“She wanted to travel to Pulwama and due to security reasons she was advised not to go there. She is not under detention. Police have also clarified,” he had said on Friday.

In the first phase, the UT had recorded 51.76% polling followed by 48.62% in the second phase across Jammu and Kashmir.

Office bearers in the BJP said that cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will also campaign for the party for the ongoing DDC polls.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Dec 02, 2020 15:56 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh govt to ensure admission of NEET qualified students from remote areas in private colleges
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
Glucosamine may reduce overall death rates
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
HPCC issues notice to 12 Mandi Congress leaders for indiscipline
Dec 02, 2020 16:03 IST
Facilitate academic fraternity to work on cyber security, awareness measures: UGC tells varsities
Dec 02, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.