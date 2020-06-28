BJP government protecting Ramdev, targeting us: Uttarakhand Congress

The Uttarakhand state Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Central and state governments of going soft on Patanjali’s Swami Ramdev for allegedly claiming falsely to have found the ayurvedic cure for Covid-19, while it was busy filing cases against Congress leaders and workers for staging a political protest without permission.

Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana alleged that Swami Ramdev and Balkrishna had violated the norms and regulations of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 2005 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act by making unverified claims of finding a cure for Covid-19 disease.

Two cases have been filed against Ramdev, Balkrishna and other members of Patanjali Ayurveda in separate incidents in Rajasthan and Bihar over their Coronil claim.

FIR in Rajasthan against Ramdev, aides over ‘Coronil

“It clearly signals that both the Centre and the state government are hand in glove with Patanjali due to which they are not taking any major action against Swami Ramdev and Balkrishna, who had openly claimed to have found a cure for Covid-19 with Coronil,” said Dhasmana.

He said the duo violated the circular issued on April 1 by Centre’s AYUSH department prohibiting advertising of any medicine as cure for Covid-19, citing the NDMA.

“The circular had clearly prohibited anyone from advertising a medicine or cure for Covid-19 and termed such an act as a crime under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with appropriate punishment. However, both Ramdev and Balkrishna, in complete violation of the circular and the guidelines of Covid-19, held a press conference in Haridwar and announced the launch of their medicine Coronil, while making a false claim that it can cure Covid-19. Despite this brazen act of theirs, they have not been booked either by the Centre or the state government under the NDMA,” said Dhasmana.

The Congress leader lashed out at the state government for booking Congress leaders instead.

“On one hand, it is taking no action against Patanjali for making false claims and on the other hand, it is busy booking Congress leaders in false cases for raising relevant issues of public. If the government is not colluding with Patanjali, then it should legally issue a denial of Coronil and take proper action against them,” he said.

Uttarakhand police on Thursday (June 25) had booked Congress state president Pritam Singh, senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and 163 other party workers for staging a protest in Dehradun without permission and adherence to social distancing norms.

Responding to Congress, Patanjali Ayurveda’s CEO Balkrishna said that Patanjali registered Coronil as a drug after the clinical control trials in Jaipur’s National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

“The clinical trials of a medicine made from Ashwagandha, Giloi, Tulsi and other Ayurveda components were held successfully on patients in NIMS. The results of the trials were put in public on June 23. Later for better compliance by the patients, we got our drug Coronil registered as per the norms and regulations. Before that Patanjali never called it a medicine for Corona’s cure, both clinically and legally.”

He added that there was “absolutely no scope of any dispute” over the clinical control trials conducted under the clinical trial registry of India (CTRI) provisions.

State BJP rubbished Congress allegations.

“It seems Congress has lost its mental balance because it is under attack on various issues including their leadership’s relation with China and misuse of PM Relief Fund during their rule. It has no idea how to react to these attacks, hence these baseless allegations,” Devendra Bhasin, BJP state vice-president said.

He said that Congress’ charge of “collusion” of BJP governments with Ramdev was bereft of logic.

“If our government both at the Centre and the state was in collusion with Swami Ramdev, then why would they stop him from advertising Coronil with immediate effect? I think the Congress leaders should rather take Ayurvedic medicine to improve their intelligence,” said Bhasin.