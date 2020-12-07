BJP govt able to start, finish development projects on time: PM Modi

During his speech, he also made a reference to the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), where BJP made major gains as it won 48 seats out of 150 seats. (PTI)

Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP government at the Centre has not only focused on starting new projects but also arranged adequate funds to complete the projects on time.

“A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on the arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My government focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them,” PM Modi said while inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing.

Talking about the culture and history of Agra, PM Modi said, “This city which has a rich history and culture is now catching up to the 21st century. To develop smart facilities, a lot of work is underway for projects worth around Rs 1000 crores.”

He said, “This (Agra) metro project, worth over Rs 8000 crores, will strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra.”

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal and Agra Fort with railway stations and bus stands.The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crores and it will be completed in five years.

The Prime Minister listed the various developmental projects that were completed in six years after 2014 including more than 450km of metro lines that have become operational in the country.

Further talking about the Centre’s effort to ramp up development projects with the help of modern facilities, PM Modi said: “In the last six years, the speed and scale at which the metro construction work was done, reflect the commitment of this government. Till 2014, 225 km of the metro line were operational in the country. In six years, more 650 km of the railway line is now operational and work is being done on nearly 1000 km at a fast pace.”

“Moreover, in 27 cities, construction of the metro has either been completed or is underway in different phases,” he said.

During his speech, he also made a reference to the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), where BJP made major gains as it won 48 seats out of 150 seats.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The faith of sisters, daughters, farmers, labourers and traders of India was seen in results of every election in recent past. In Hyderabad elections, the poor and the middle class blessed the efforts of the government. Your support is my inspiration.”

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined PM Modi during the programme.