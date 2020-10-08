BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the BJP-led government in state would remain in power for another 30-35 years if at least 80% houses in the state hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages at their doors.

He urged members of the Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the ruling BJP, to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household in the state and ensure that they are put up at their doors.

“I have personally seen, even in my village, that the communist leaders have pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong in their drawing rooms. Their pictures were hung at the doors where we hang pictures of our gods. Did we hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda in our houses in the past two and a half years? Our party will keep our ideologies and sanskars (values) – If 80 percent of Tripura houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda, then this government will remain for another 30-35 years,” Deb said this at a programme of Mahila Morcha organised at state BJP headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday.

“Swami Vivekananda said one should talk less, keep silence and concentrate on work. Our energy gets wasted if we talk too much. So, we should not waste our energy,” said Deb.

Earlier in August, Deb had distributed books on Swami Vivekananda to Covid-19 patients with a stated intent to keep them “mentally strong and motivated”.

Later during the function, the chief minister said the BJP-IPFT government had hiked the amount given under different social pensions, salaries of government employees, monthly allowances of village panchayat pradhans and their deputies, introduced e-public distribution system, Ayushman Tripura health scheme, increased allocation of funds for MLA fund relief scheme etc.

Deb also asked the women wing activists to learn about all initiatives taken by the central and state governments including for women empowerment along with details of their implementation.

“There is a difference between taking an initiative and its implementation. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative of introducing three-tier panchayat system, but the results started coming during ex-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure. And after Narendra Modiji came to power, he decided to give a fund of Rs 80 lakh directly to the village panchayats to strengthen them. So, Modiji implemented Gandhiji’s Gram Swaraj,” he said.