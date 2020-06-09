BJP, JD(U) hit out at Lalu Prasad for calling CM a ‘coward’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar at a meeting at in New Delhi in November 2014. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo )

A tweet by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Monday morning, calling Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar a “coward” for not exiting his residence for 83 days, drew angry responses from the National Democratic Alliance.

Leaders of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the RJD leader for spreading false information among the people. “From where did you learn the art of doing scams and acquiring illegal properties?” retorted deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

JD (U)’s spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan asked Lalu Prasad to first set his house in order before questioning Nitish Kumar.

The Congress, however, said that the Bihar assembly elections will mark the evaluation of work done by the government.